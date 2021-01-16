Woman drives into New Albany building after suffering medical problem, police say

The driver was taken to the hospital for observation.

NEW ALBANY, Indiana — A former Payless Shoe Store in New Albany is taped off after a woman drove into the building Friday afternoon.

It happened in a shopping center on Grant Line Road. Police Chief Todd Bailey said they believe the driver experienced a medical problem and crashed in the empty building.

The driver was taken to the hospital for observation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.