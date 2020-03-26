JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — One Southern Indiana woman spent her Thursday morning putting together a small tribute to health care workers.

Jamie Steele works for Card My Yard, and decided to use her skills to bring some sunshine to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

"I want to spread joy because they're probably being overworked right now,” Steele said.

She spelled out a yard sign piece by piece. The sign sitting in front of the Emergency Room at Clark Memorial Hospital says, “Heroes Work Here.”

"If this can put a smile on their face then that honestly makes my day,” Steele said.

As coronavirus cases climb, Clark Memorial workers said it’s a time of uncertainty.

"Stress really has been mental right now,” said Bryan Boon, who works at the hospital. "There's a lot of planning and preparing and just dealing with the stresses of our families, what if we get sick."

Boon said Steele’s sign is just the latest act of kindness for health care workers at Clark Memorial.

"Things like this have been happening every day. We've been getting food delivered to us by the community every day,” he said. “The appreciation that is being shared for us right now is pretty cool."

Steele said she’ll leave the signage up for a few days, hoping it makes a scary time a little brighter.

"I just want to make people happy,” she said. “That's the best part of this business is to put a smile on people's faces."

