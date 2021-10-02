Southern Indiana preps for more snow and ice

Snow crews have started pre-treating and salting the ground ahead of freezing temperatures.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Residents of Seymour, Indiana woke up to a winter wonderland this morning. Over five inches of snow landed last night, coating the ground in white.

Crews were sent out around 10:30 PM, and worked throughout the night. Donavon Blanton, the lead man, on the Motor Vehicle Highway Department at the city of Seymour's Department of Public Works was one of the first out on the roads. He says last night, the salt wasn't working due to the continuous snowfall.

"I don't think we were as prepared for it to come down as fast as it did to be honest with you. But we have done everything that we can do," he said.

While the town of Seymour slept, snow trucks plowed through the city streets, pushing the snow and slush into large piles on the sides of the roads. Today, their job was the same, clear the roads.

"We are doing a good job of getting everything passable," said Blanton.

But for Blanton, the snow is not his concern.

"What I am most concerned about is that Wednesday they are calling for low temperatures. Once the temperature gets below a certain point the salt wont work," he said.

Blanton says two crews, with 5 to 6 men were sent out to pretreat the roads with salt, in an attempt to clear the roads before everything refreezes. That is the concern for crews, as temperatures are expected to drop to single digits throughout the week and weekend.

Blanton says it is now a rush against time, but crews will be out working until the roads are clear.

He asked that motorists slow down and take their time.

"That is the biggest thing, do not be in a hurry to get where you are going," he said.

