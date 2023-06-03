The actor and comedian was spotted in Beech Grove Sunday before taking the spotlight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Ferrell's surprise tour of central Indiana came to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday night.

The actor and comedian was in attendance at his first Indiana Pacers game as the home team took on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers' social media team documented the visit, starting with a pregame shootaround, where Ferrell drained a 3-pointer from NBA range.

Will Ferrell showing off his range at @GainbridgeFH!🤯 pic.twitter.com/FdJLeJUQBr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 6, 2023

The tour continued in the Pacers' locker room, where Ferrell was looking to share his beer.

"Aaron, you're not playing," head coach Rick Carlisle called out to Aaron Nesmith, who was inactive for Monday's game.

"You want some beer?" Ferrell asked.

"Nah, I'm good. I appreciate the offer, though," Nesmith replied.

"Aaron, you're in really good shape," Ferrell said.

Will Ferrell just wants someone to take a sip of his beer.😂



"Aaron, you're not playing. You want some beer?" pic.twitter.com/8NKSK1U7k4 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Ferrell wasn't the only celebrity sitting courtside at the Fieldhouse Monday. Rapper 50 Cent snuck in to push the actor in a model IndyCar before the game.

the moment Will Ferrell is Revving Up the crowd and 50 Cent comes in for the assist.😂 pic.twitter.com/3iodOsvghS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Indianapolis Colts icon and coach Reggie Wayne and current Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were also sitting close to the action.

shoutout to Colts legend and coach Reggie Wayne and WR Michael Pittman Jr. for pulling up tonight. pic.twitter.com/XUxdouclQs — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

The Pacers turned to Ferrell to fire up the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd before the game.

"I need everyone up. Let's go Pacers!" Ferrell shouted.

Will Ferrell fired up the crowd before tonight's game.😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDNoFnlixo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Tied at 114 headed into the fourth quarter, Ferrell took another turn at the mic.

"What do we think of the Pacers? Sixers? Pacers?" he shouted, to alternating cheers and boos.

Will Ferrell keeping the crowd pumped up going into the fourth quarter.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/dINeS7iOko — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

He didn't have quite enough magic, however, as the Pacers lost to Philadelphia, 147-143.

Ferrell turned heads Sunday in Beech Grove, when he made an appearance at the city's Walmart store.