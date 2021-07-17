Embattled Wildlife in Need owner auctions off items on property

Cages, equipment and facilities left behind were sold to the highest bidder on Saturday.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Following years of controversy, Tim Stark has auctioned off what was left of the self-proclaimed animal refuge Wildlife in Need.

The southern Indiana nonprofit was dissolved earlier this year – animals are long gone and now cages, equipment and facilities left behind were sold to the highest bidder on Saturday.

“This is his whole life – everything. He’s built everything. His house, the buildings, it’s so sad to see this go. He put so much love and effort and thought into everything. His whole life and now – it’s just gone,” Jenn Garrett, a friend, said.

An embattled Tim Stark lost his case in court earlier this year after the Indiana Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit to shut him down for good.

The judge found there was evidence of embezzlement and misuse of non-profit money.

Stark also lost his license through the USDA to show animals after allegations of animal neglect and abuse.

Now, the court case continues as the judge has set an emergency hearing in relation to this auction and will decide next month if Stark can be found in contempt of court for selling assets that no longer legally belong to him.

