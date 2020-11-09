Law enforcement arrive at Wildlife in Need to begin removing animals from the property

Tim Stark has been ordered by a judge to stay at least a mile away from the property as the animals are removed.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Law enforcement officials from the Clark County Sheriff's Office as well as Indiana State Police (ISP) are at Wildlife in Need, a Charlestown exotic animal facility, Friday morning to remove animals from the property.

Officials arrived at the facility a little after 9 a.m. A judge approved the state’s motion to remove animals from the facility by the Indianapolis Zoological Society on Thursday. The organization was granted full access to safely remove the more than 200 animals from the property over several days.

The judge ordered the facility's owner, Tim Stark, to stay at least a mile away from the property as the animals are moved. Reporter Shay McAlister was told by officials at the facility that Stark was still on the property when law enforcement arrived.

Happening RIGHT NOW- 4 unmarked Clark County Sheriffs vehicles, a van carrying a special response team and two Indiana State police cruisers have pulled in at Wildlife in Need @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/1Qz8xfxCpH — Shay McAlister (@ShayMcAlisterTV) September 11, 2020

Indiana State Police have blocked the road at the end of Stark's driveway leading up to the property and are conducting a security sweep before moving the animals out.

According to the order approved Thursday, the animals will be relocated to "a number of reputable zoos and sanctuaries across the US." The Indianapolis Zoo will be in charge of coordinating where the animals go.

This is a developing story. WHAS11's Shay McAlister is in Charlestown this morning. Follow her on Twitter for the latest updates.

