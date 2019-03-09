MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) — Investigators in Morgan County are looking into what caused a boat to capsize on the White River, leaving two people dead. Three people are still missing.

The first call came in to police around 9:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a boat that capsized.

Lt. Angela Goldman with Indiana's Department of Natural Resources says seven people were on the boat at the time, and people on shore went in to try and help. In total, there were 16 people involved.

"There were numerous people in the boat then as soon as that boat flipped over there were some other individuals on shore, they jumped in as well," explained Lt. Goldman.

"We had a family and friends who were down on the river at Three Rivers Public Access Area, they were boating, they were having a good time, the boat capsized," said Goldman. "Most of them were able to get out of the river but we are still looking for 3 of them."

Around 7:30 a.m., Indiana DNR confirmed that two people, a 73-year-old and a 6-year-old, had died after being taken to local hospitals.

Rescue agencies will continue searching for the three individuals who are still missing: Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado, 32; Niseforo Sanchez, 63; and Rigoberto Conchas, 40.

While the area is not extremely deep, there are pockets that dip down and the terrain is a little rough.