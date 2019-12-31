CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The New Years' countdown is on, the party plans have been made and police are gearing up.

"Especially on New Years Night we do have extra officers on patrol," said John Miller with the Clarksville Police Department.

That's because he says New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for officers.

"We do have a peak, an increase in calls related to drinking," he said.

So before you head out to celebrate the new year, police are asking you to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

"Think before you drink, we want you to plan ahead, try to have a ride that way you don't have to get behind the wheel," said Miller.

Last year on New Year's Eve and New Years Day, Indiana State Police responded to 922 crashes. In those crashes, 174 people were injured and four died.

"The number one thing we want is for everyone to have a happy and safe New Year's Eve," said Miller.

That also includes fireworks and gunfire.

Police want to remind you it's illegal to shoot off celebratory gunfire within Clarksville town limits.

As for fireworks, Indiana law says it's ok to set them off until 1 a.m. on January 1.

"We do want to make sure people are abiding by those laws," said Miller. "If people are discharging firearms or fireworks, we will be responding."

