Ruth George rang in her 105th birthday with visits from friends, family and strangers.

WESTFIELD, Ind — A Westfield woman celebrated her 105th birthday Saturday.

Ruth George celebrated her big day with a birthday parade at Wellbrooke of Westfield, a senior center where she lives.

Family, friends and even strangers stopped by to wish her happy birthday.

Ruth is a three-time cancer survivor and has lived through two pandemics, two world wars and the Great Depression.

She said her secret to life is working really hard and trusting in God.

She's been lonely lately without a lot of visitors but said this cheered her up.

Ruth has four sons, 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.