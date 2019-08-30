NEW ALBANY, Ind. — (WHAS11)-A reminder has been issued to put on that bug spray after mosquitoes in Floyd County test positive for West Nile virus.

The health department says the mosquitoes were collected in New Albany during a routine countywide mosquito sampling.



This is the first positive sampling this year.



West Nile causes fever, headache, and body aches in most people but can lead to serious illness or death in the elderly or people with low immune systems.



You're reminded to wear mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and pants, and avoid being outside during dusk and dawn if you can.

