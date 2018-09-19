CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- High school students in one Indiana school district could be randomly drug tested this year.

West Clark Community Schools district approved the new drug testing policy earlier this year. Students who drive to school, play sports or participate in other extracurricular activities, like band, will be tested.

It applies to students at Borden High School, Henryville High School and Silver Creek High School.

Assistant Superintendent Thomas Billhart said the new policy is for the school's benefit but also the students’.

