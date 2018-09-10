SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The West Clark Community Schools Board of Trustees have taken the first step to separate from the Indiana State Board of Education.

This week the board submitted their plan that covers everything from names of the two new school districts to boundaries.

The school board voted last November for the Silver Creek campus, located in Sellersburg, Ind., to secede from the district after a proposed referendum was turned down by voters. That referendum would have raised property taxes to pay for repairs at the Borden, Henryville and Sellersburg schools.

The plan now goes to the Indiana Attorney General's office and will then go to the State Board of Education.

