NWS Louisville: No tornadoes confirmed in Corydon, Indiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Crews with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville finished surveying southern Indiana after the brutal storms on Wednesday.

NWS sent meteorologists out to Crawford, Floyd and Harrison Counties, where they said they couldn't find evidence of tornadoes touching down.

However, NWS confirmed high wind speeds of 80 to 85 miles per hour in Harrison County, near Corydon, IN.

"I was watching weather with my kids and that's when the phone started blowing up with everyone calling telling me my roof was gone to my shop," Alex Klein, owner of Southern Indiana Electrical and HVAC, said. "We got our kids to come see what we needed to fix."

As it turns out, because of the winds, there's a lot to fix.

The severe weather blew Klein's roof right off his business and a portion off of the neighboring business 4-ink.

4-ink's owner told WHAS11 News the rain damage alone cost the business $15,00 in inventory.

"When they're calling for bad weather take shelter," Klein said. "I got a lot of damage to think about."

