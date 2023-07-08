"The kitten is doing fine and hopefully learned a valuable life lesson," the department said.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department put its delicate rescue skills to work on Friday, rescuing a kitten who had gotten stuck inside a small hole in a cabinet.

"Fire departments are known for their ability to lift heavy objects and cut open large vehicles, but we also specialize in delicate rescue work," the department said in a statement posted to social media.

Members of Ladder 82 used those skills to help a citizen whose pet was in need of rescue, freeing the kitten "without causing her to lose even one of her nine lives."

