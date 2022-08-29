x
Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana

Indiana-American Water is replacing a water line valve which will affect many homes in the area.
Credit: evgavrilov - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning.

Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.

This work will cause homes in the area to be without water for several hours.

The outage affects all homes on Lynnwood Drive, Lakeview Drive, and Lincoln Drive from Adams Avenue to Lewis and Clark Parkway. 

Crews will be working as quickly as possible to return the water service to normal, according to the press release.

