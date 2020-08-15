WATCH: Tim Stark verbally attacks former volunteers outside courtroom

Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark was escorted out of the hallway and down the elevator by sheriff's deputies.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark appeared in front of a judge Friday, in his case involving the Indiana Attorney General. The AG's office wants to shut down the non-profit for good, claiming Stark has embezzled money and neglected animals.

The hearing was set to address multiple motions filed in the last month, including the state's request to remove the animals from the property and the judge's ruling that Stark is in contempt of court.

Inside the courtroom, the hearing on record was uneventful. The judge didn't make any rulings in the case and there was no new evidence presented. But what happened off official record was explosive. Stark was escorted out of the courtroom before the judge even came in, after witnesses said he verbally harassed former employees and volunteers who were there to watch the hearing.

"It was a lot of pacing, a lot of swearing, a lot of derogatory remarks to the ex volunteers about how we're lying and a lot of cuss words," former volunteer Carly Briganan said.



After Stark's outburst, seven more sheriff's deputies were brought in as extra security which is something practically unheard of in a civil courtroom. The officers stood around the perimeter of the room and at the doors.

Throughout the hearing Stark went on a few rants, which were mostly pointed at the former Wildlife in Need volunteers. He accused of spreading misinformation, lying about their time at the facility and working in conspiracy against him.

Former employee Kira Burris explained, "That's just how Tim is with all of us, he doesn't want any of us to tell the real truth. The more outspoken you are the bigger target you have on your back."

Stark also alleged in court that the Indiana Attorney General's Office is in cahoots with PETA and said the court system doesn't care about the truth.

After court, as WHAS11 was interviewing former volunteers, Stark walked out and had a series of profanity riddled words for the group. The verbal attack lead to security loading Stark into an elevator and leading him out of the building. A different set of deputies accompanied the former staff out of a different door.

The judge aid he does plan to make some decisions in this case soon but he wouldn't give a deadline. He also said he thinks a trial could be on the horizon.

