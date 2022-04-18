How did a mushroom hunter find a boy's body in Washington County?

The body of a boy found in Washington County was a surprise to locals. The fact that a mushroom hunter made the discovery? Not such a surprise in Salem.

SALEM, Ind. — In Washington County, the three weeks before Derby are hunting season for Morel Mushrooms.

Jeffrey Campbell tells us, "Some people call them honeycombs."

The local mushroom hunter told us they can be tough to find, but worth it.

When it comes to eating fungi, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has said, "Stick to the common morels here in Indiana and only eat them if you are certain."

They grow during the spring in wooded areas with warm rain. Folks in Kentuckiana say the three weeks before derby are the best time to "hunt."

Saturday night, a mushroom hunter must've been on that unbeaten path when they found the body of a young boy.

Indiana State Police taking on the difficult search for who the child is.

"It's different for this community," Vernie Narvell said. "It's calm here most of the time."

Narvell raised three boys and a daughter since moving to Salem in the '70s. It's in a quiet county and he can't imagine what this boy's parents might be going through.

"There's gotta be somebody that's putting up with a lot of pain right now or you think there would be," Narvell said.

If you have any information about a boy who may be missing that fits the police description below, please call Indiana State Police.

