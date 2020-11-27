Hoosiers warned about deceptive mailings touting prizes

The deceptive mailings are often employed to lure people to locations where they are subjected to used-car sales pitches, the Indiana Attorney General said.

INDIANA, USA — The state Attorney General’s office is warning Indiana residents to be wary of deceptive mailings that aim to mislead consumers into believing they’ve won significant prizes.

The state agency said Wednesday that the deceptive mailings are often employed to lure people to locations where they are subjected to used-car sales pitches.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says advertising firms and auto dealerships continue to use deceptive mailings even through the state has previously taken successful legal actions against such mailings.

He urged Hoosiers to be vigilant.

Hill says most Indiana car dealers “are good, honest, hard-working professionals,” but every industry has people seeking to maximize profits.