GREENS FORK, Ind. (AP) - An eastern Indiana sheriff says a 4-year-old child has died from being run over by a wagon wheel.



Wayne County Sheriff Jeff Cappa says the 4-year-old and a second child, age 9, were playing on a cart and wagon being pulled by two horses Saturday. He says something spooked the horses, and the children fell from the cart as the horses bolted.



A wheel of the wagon ran over the 4-year-old. The Richmond Palladium Item reports the 9-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment of a broken leg.



The names of the children haven't been released.



The incident occurred near the town of Greens Fork, located about 60 miles east of Indianapolis.

