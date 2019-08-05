LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The primary election has wrapped up in Indiana and now it’s time to look ahead to November.

Voters in the Hoosier state headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in municipal elections including offices like mayor and city council.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan won his primary and will look to defend his seat against Republican Mark Seabrook.

In Jeffersonville, it will be a rematch from 2011 with Democrat Tom Galligan facing incumbent, Republican Mike Moore.

Current mayor, Republican Bob Hall will face Treva Hodges in Charlestown’s election.

To see a full list of Indiana’s primary elections:

https://www.floydcountyclerk.org/images/pdf/2019/Election/2019-Election-Summary.pdf

https://indianaenr.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/site/index.html