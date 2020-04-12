Visitation, funeral information for Charlestown officer TeJuan Johnson

Sgt. Johnson's badge number is bright in lights in the center of Charlestown. It will stay lit up until he's laid to rest, the mayor said.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Officer Te’Juan Johnson died on Wednesday December 2 from coronavirus-related conplications. The Charlestown Police Department announced the sad news on its Facebook page. Johnson, 47, had been with the department for 13 years, working as a narcotics detective, shift commander, bike patrol and field training office.

During an escort to Grayson Funeral Home, people lined the streets to pay their respects. The city is also honoring their lost hero. In the city center, Johnson's badge number is bright in lights. The mayor of Charlestown, Treva Hodges, said it will stay lit up until he is laid to rest.

Here's the visitation and funeral information, according to Grayson Funeral Home:

Visitation

Sunday, December 6, frm 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Charlestown High School

Monday, December 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Charlestown High School

Life Celebration Funeral

Monday, December 7 at 12 Noon

Location: Charlestown High School

Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington, IN.

Click on TeJuana Johnson for more information.

Anyone wishing to send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Te'Juan Fontrese Johnson is asked to visit the funeral home's floral store.

