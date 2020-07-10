Visit Indiana highlights public art on display in 'The 20 IN 20'

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.
The lists include highlights from across the state including candy stores, small towns and water activities.
From murals and sculptures to art alleys and outdoor museums, Indiana is home to a wide variety of public art.
Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20: Public Art
1 / 10
Here are 20 public art destinations to check out:
- Angola
- Barn Quilt Trails of Gibson, LaGrange and Marshall counties
- Bloomington
- Brazil
- Carmel
- Columbus
- Franklin
- Greencastle
- Indianapolis
- Jeffersonville NoCo Arts and Cultural District
- Kokomo
- Lafayette-West Lafayette
- Make It Your Own Mural Trail
- Muncie
- Rensselaer
- Richmond
- Sculpture Trails Outdoor Sculpture Museum
- Seymour
- South Bend
- Valparaiso
Share your photos on Instagram at these public art locations with #The20IN20 for a chance to win one of many giveaways.