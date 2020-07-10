Visit Indiana highlights public art on display in 'The 20 IN 20'

From murals and sculptures to art alleys and outdoor museums, Indiana is home to a wide variety of public art.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including candy stores, small towns and water activities.

From murals and sculptures to art alleys and outdoor museums, Indiana is home to a wide variety of public art.

Here are 20 public art destinations to check out:

Angola

Barn Quilt Trails of Gibson, LaGrange and Marshall counties

Bloomington

Brazil

Carmel

Columbus

Franklin

Greencastle

Indianapolis

Jeffersonville NoCo Arts and Cultural District

Kokomo

Lafayette-West Lafayette

Make It Your Own Mural Trail

Muncie

Rensselaer

Richmond

Sculpture Trails Outdoor Sculpture Museum

Seymour

South Bend

Valparaiso