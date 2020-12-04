INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral arrangements for fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath have been announced.

Citing compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, members of the public will not be able to attend funeral services in person, and there will be no public visitation.

Community members will instead be invited to participate in the funeral service virtually.

Officers in attendance will remain with their vehicles to honor Officer Leath prior to the beginning of the service.

Services will take place Thursday, April 16th, at 11 a.m. at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

