BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Viola Davis holds an Emmy, Oscar and a Tony award – the triple crown of acting.

Now the actress has another accomplishment to add to her long resume of achievements – an honorary doctorate.

Davis was awarded a degree of fine arts from Indiana University during their celebrations commemorating the school’s 200th birthday and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Viola Davis, Indiana University salutes you. Throughout your career you have dedicated yourself to becoming an artist of the highest caliber. You have created countless opportunities for your fellow artists to succeed, and you have worked tirelessly to serve the most vulnerable among us,” President Michael McRobbie said.

Davis’ riveting keynote address used personal moments from her childhood while intertwining the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We need heroes. And I don’t mean heroes with capes that jump out of planes or who have a large net worth. I’m talking about heroes. People who live a life bigger than themselves,” she said to the sold out crowd.

Davis also discussed how her sister, whom she met at 9-years-old, fueled her passion to want something greater for her life.

"An afternoon with Viola Davis" at IU Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Alex Kumar | Indiana University

“She came to Rhode Island and she told me to look around that apartment – 128 Washington Street and she said, ‘you don’t want to be like this when you grow up, do you Viola?’ I said, no. She said then you got to want something more,” Davis recalled.

Davis would later go on to win all three awards and would become the first black woman to win lead actress for “How To Get Away With Murder” during the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015.

This is the third honorary doctorate Davis has received.

She also holds honorary doctorates from her alma mater, Rhode Island College and The Julliard School.

How To Get Away With Murder is in its final season and will resume new episodes on April 2 on ABC.

