Jeffersonville fire museum says it could lose lease on current building

A Facebook post from the museum said their team was not informed about the Wednesday meeting where their lease could potentially be terminated.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Ind. said the city’s redevelopment commission is meeting Wednesday to discuss potentially ending the museum’s lease, and their team was given no notice of the meeting or the discussion.

“We just received some disturbing news,” a post on the Vintage Fire Museum’s Facebook page reads. The post said the museum team was not invited to nor notified about the meeting on Nov. 18, where the commission will allegedly discuss a motion to terminate the lease it has with the museum.

According to the museum, the redevelopment commission wants to “make the site available for private development that would support the arts and cultural district.”

The museum said their current lease was renewed a year ago and was supposed to be effective for five years.

“At that time, everyone agreed that the fire museum was a benefit to the arts and cultural district and fit into their mission quite well,” the Facebook post said.

The post said the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission is scheduled to meet virtually Wednesday afternoon. Once they receive more information, the museum team said they would release more information.

The Vintage Fire Museum started as the Friends of New Albany Fire Museum in 2009 and opened its current museum on Spring Street in 2014. The museum features a collection of fire engines and artifacts dating back to 1756, according to its website.

“Needless to say, we are very shocked and disturbed that this has happened and that we have been given no notice that any of this was being considered,” the museum said in the Facebook post.

