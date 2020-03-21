The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says six people, including three children, are dead after their car was swept away in flood waters.

Police say two vehicles were swept away after the bridge over Sanes Creek and Tee Hill Roads partially washed away Friday morning in Franklin County.

DNR says at approximately 5 a.m., Franklin County 911 received a call from a witness who reported seeing headlights off the roadway and hearing calls for help.

An initial search located one vehicle, and a second vehicle was located a short time later.

Search crews initially recovered four people and saide two were still missing.

Friday, a fifth victim was located at about 3 p.m. The search ended at dusk and resumed at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The sixth and last missing victim was located during the search Saturday morning.

The victims from one vehicle have been identified as Shawn Roberts, 47, and Burton Spurlock, 48, both of Laurel.

The victims from the second vehicle have been identified as Felina Lewis, 35, of Laurel and three juveniles, ages 13, 7 and 4.

All were pronounced deceased by the Franklin County coroner.

