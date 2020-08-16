Vehicle drives into Lake Monroe, killing 3

Divers pulled a man, woman and boy out of their vehicle late Saturday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of three people at Lake Monroe Reservoir Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a man, woman and male child are dead.

Their names have not been shared.

According to DNR, witnesses say they saw a vehicle drive down the Paynetown State Recreation Area boat ramp and go into the water around 10:30 p.m.

The witnesses said the driver called for help and tried to get out. The witnesses could not rescue anybody before the vehicle went under the water.

The Monroe County Dive Team was called and divers were able to locate and pull out the three people inside the vehicle.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to IU Health in Bloomington and was pronounced dead when he arrived.