LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amidst growing coronavirus concerns, many families are facing financial strain. To help offset some of that burden, local utility companies have decided to suspend disconnections and wave late fees.

LG&E, KU, ODP and Duke Energy are taking measures to help families in Kentucky and Indiana as COVID-19 continues to impact the area.

“While we’ve historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period,” said Eileen Saunders, Vice President-Customer Services. “We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them.”

LG&E, KU and ODP will suspend disconnects through May 1 for those who are having difficulty making payments on time. They will work with customers on payment arrangements, and they will continue to serve customers through home visits when necessary.

“We each play a vital role in the lives of others, and we don’t take lightly our role as a critical service provider to customers across our service territories,” Saunders said.

Duke Energy is taking similar measures. A message on their website reads: “Since many customers may be facing unusual financial hardships as a result of COVID-19, we are suspending disconnections for nonpayment effective immediately. This applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina.”

