RICHMOND, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Sommer Michelle Lee has been cancelled as requested by the Wayne Co. investigating agency.

A Silver Alert was issued around 4 a.m. October 13.

Indiana police are investigating the disappearance of a woman who they believe may be in danger.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is looking for Sommer Michelle Lee. She is 30 years old, 5'2", 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Lee was last seen on Sunday, October 13 at 8:46 p.m. in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond is about 73 miles east of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Wayne County Sheriff's Department

Officials believe she may be with 38-year-old Travis Lee. He is 6'3", 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Sommer Lee, contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department (765-973-9355) or call 911.

