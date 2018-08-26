JACKSON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Four people died following a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 25. The deadly crash happened on State Road 258 in Cortland, Ind. at 11:08 p.m.

We've learned four children died. Those children were attending a birthday party.

The Jackson County Sheriff Office says 37-year-old Cara Selby broke down a block from her home on State Road 258. Eight teenagers tried to help push the car home. That's when 24-year-old Elizabeth Watson hit them from behind.

14-year-olds Neveah Law and Jenna Helton, 15-year-old Brittany Watson and 16-year-old Martin Martinez were killed. Four other teens were injured and taken to various hospitals.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

© 2018 WHAS-TV