New esports program launch announced at University of Evansville

The university is hoping the program will bring new students and offer different academic routes.

EVANSVILLE, Ind — With competitive gaming on the rise throughout the world, the University of Evansville is announcing its launch of an on-campus esports program.

UE believes the program will attract new students, new academic routes and enhance student engagement.

Esports, or electronic sports, is the term used to describe organized competitive video gaming, which is typically played in a multiplayer setting as part of a league or tournament.

UE's Esports Center will be located in a renovated two-story lounge inside Schroeder Residence Hall to include areas for team practice, competitive play and open game play. Based on the enrollment and progress of the program, the university will activate a second phase of the initiative by expanding space within the Esports Center.

The university has hired Samuel Henderson to serve as the esports coordinator and head coach. Henderson has experience as a coach from St. Ambrose University in Iowa.

"This opportunity is a testament to the growing recognition of esports as a legitimate and thriving sport, and I am honored to be part of an institution that embraces the power of digital competition," Henderson said. "Together, we will nurture talent, shape champions, and pave the way for the future of esports at the University of Evansville."

Renovation efforts will begin in June with team competitions slated to begin during the fall semester.

"Esports is more than just a game; it is a rapidly growing industry that has the power to bring people together and transcend geographical and cultural barriers," said Rachel Carpenter, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students. "I'm enthusiastic about the potential of introducing esports at UE, as it will expand our impact on students seeking new opportunities for campus engagement and career development."