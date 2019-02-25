LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After gaining the support of his former university, Rami Malek captured took home Best Actor in this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Malek received rave reviews for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, who led legendary rock group Queen.

Malek is a 2003 graduate of the private liberal arts college the University of Evansville.

The university put together a video of support for Malek using Queen’s “We Will Rock You” while showing the places and the people he knew during his undergrad years.

This is Malek’s first Oscar win.