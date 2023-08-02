'The possibilities are endless': Two teens bring inclusive playground to Indiana

Officials say it will be the largest playground in Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORYDON, Ind. — Hayswood Nature Reserve playground came tumbling down on Wednesday with the help of two teens, Braely and Max.



“I just wish they would’ve made a playground more assessable when I was younger,” Braely said.

The two spent most of their childhood watching other kids play from a distance, or traveling miles away with their parents just to find a park that’s wheelchair assessable.

“For them to be able to get to it, and be around the kids and be included and not be separated,” Braely's mother, Shawna England, added.

Braely and Max's story inspired Harrison County leaders to build the Possibility Playground at the reserve. Since 2019, their parents and Harrison County officials collected more than $3 million in funding for the inclusive park.

Max’s father, Joshua Bowen, says the site will have ramps, a solid surface and sensory equipment. It will also accommodate 1,000 children at a time.

“I’m looking forward to coming down and watching my kid play with everybody else’s kids and not have to sit off in a distance anymore,” Bowen said.

Both parents were brought to tears during Wednesday's demolition celebration. They say they’re thankful for everyone who made their children’s dreams possible.

“The possibilities are endless," England said. "It’s inclusive to everyone no matter your abilities, or your inabilities, or you different abilities. It's for everyone. They're endless."

Possibility Playground is scheduled to be up and running by July 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.