INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana judges are in the hospital after getting shot in Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metro Police, officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot outside of a White Castle a little before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken by EMS to the hospital. Officials say that one was in critical, but stable, condition and the other was in serious condition.

Both victims have been identified as Clark County judges who were visiting Indianapolis for a conference. Detectives say that they were involved in a disturbance at a nearby bar that followed into the White Castle parking lot, but they do not believe that the disturbance had anything to do with their judicial duties.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.