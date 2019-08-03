VERNON, Ind. — Authorities say a dozen dead dogs were found dumped in a wooded area of southern Indiana.

Jennings County Animal Control officials met with sheriff's department detectives this week about the dogs, which were found near a roadway by a motorist driving through Columbia Township on Feb. 28.

Investigators say they were told the dead dogs weren't there the previous day.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, the dogs included an adult female brindle and white Pitbull, an adult female Beagle mix which had recently given birth, a mature brown female Boxer, 7 puppies that were about 4-5 months old, and two puppies that were approximately 1-2 weeks old.

The dogs were found on CR 740 East, south of CR 1000 North in Columbia Township.

The cause of death for the dogs has not been determined. Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call the Jennings County Sheriff's Office tip line at (812) 346-0342.

The Associated Press contributed to this report