DELPHI, Ind. — DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A national television program that examines true-crime cases is putting its spotlight on the unsolved 2017 killings of two teenage girls who were slain after they went hiking on a northern Indiana recreational trail.

Investigation Discovery will air an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” on April 1 about the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, will ask “In Pursuit” viewers to call into the show with anonymous tips and leads. A news release from the channel said those tips “will be vetted by the appropriate authorities to help bring a killer to justice.”

German and Williams went hiking on Feb. 13, 2017, and visited the Monon High Bridge — an abandoned railroad bridge near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

But later that day they failed to show up at a pre-arranged pickup location. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area about a quarter-mile (0.40 kilometer) from that bridge.

Authorities have released few details on their killings and more than three years later, Indiana State Police and other law-enforcement agencies have pursued more than 40,000 tips with no arrests made.

Authorities have released two sketches of the suspected killer, including one in April 2019 based on video from German’s cellphone that’s believed to be more accurate than a sketch released in July 2017.

Police also released video in April 2019 which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Relatives of teens slain in 2017 plan memorial food drive

Fundraiser starts on memorial park for slain Indiana teens

Thousands of tips pour in after new information in Delphi murders released

Spike in tips about Delphi girls who went missing in 2017

Police release video of man suspected of killing Indiana teens in 2017

Police release video, new sketch of suspect in Delphi girls' deaths

Police to discuss new area in probe of Delphi teens' deaths

Man's mugshot draws comparisons to sketch of Indiana teens' suspected killer

Tennessee sheriff's office inadvertently put out wrong info on Delphi double killings

Man arrested in Colorado may be suspect in unsolved murder of Indiana teens, police say