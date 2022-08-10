Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana

Freeman Army Airfield Museum unveiled the two statues in Seymour on Saturday.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement.

In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.

According to organizers, this type of peaceful protest paved the way for what America would later see in the 1950s and 1960s with Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

One of the statues has a Tuskegee Airman in his flight gear which represents the defense of the nation.

The other shows one in an officer uniform that represents the discrimination the airmen faced.

