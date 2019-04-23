WARNING: The photos in this article may be considered graphic to some viewers.

Indiana State Police are warning the public about an unusual driving hazard after an accident on Monday.

"It's turkey season...." ISP Sergeant Stephen Wheeles warned on Twitter. According to Sgt. Wheeles, a car was traveling on US 50 between Brownstown and Seymour when a turkey came completely through the windshield and injured the driver.

The photos in the tweet showed a large hole in the windshield with blood and feathers visible inside the car. (Photos may be disturbing to some viewers)

"Use caution as the birds are on the move and they can cause serious damage," Sgt. Wheeles said.

RELATED: School shows students real-life dangers of drunk-driving

RELATED: Woman Spots Spider While Driving, Crashes Her Car

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.