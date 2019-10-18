LOWELL, Indiana — (WHAS11)-A truck driver loses control over semi by having a sneezing and coughing fit causing it to roll over.

According to preliminary reports, around 11 a.m. Oct.17, a 2018 Freightliner semi pulling a box trailer, owned by Semo Express out of Sikeston, Missouri, was being driven by 47-year-old Steven Baker Jr. was exiting I-80/94 Eastbound to Indianapolis Blvd. northbound when he lost control.

Baker told police he became distracted by a spell of sneezes and coughs, when he opened his eyes, he saw a passenger car next to him which caused him to swerve to avoid it. The Freightliner left the roadway and Baker felt his trailer loaded with 30,000 pounds of aluminum sway.

The semi overturned onto its driver’s side and it came to rest in the right lane of Indianapolis Boulevard northbound.

Baker who was wearing his seat belt was entrapped and had to be extricated from the semi by Good Samaritans and was transported to North Lake Hospital in Gary with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-trailer had to be off-loaded before it could be uprighted. The crash site was re-opened at approximately 5:00 p.m.

