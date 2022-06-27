Tree falls on wires in New Albany, Duke Energy schedules power outage

Duke Energy Government & Community Relations Manager Lisa Huber says a tree fell on some wires Monday morning, causing a pole to break at 9th and Market Streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some buildings will be without power for a couple hours in New Albany.

Duke Energy crews will interrupt power service so they can fix the issue, and it could take three to four hours to complete.

Huber says they will try to reroute power to help reduce the number of customers affected by this power outage.

