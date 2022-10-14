Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school

The training is designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted is like, and the potential consequences.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14.

The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.

"They're driving everyday and there are more distractions, especially with the cell phones. 30 years ago we weren't worrying about this distractor. Now we have a big distractor with cell phones," Principal Jarrad Durham said. "All of us, myself included, just trying to make sure we realize just the smallest distraction could be a very catastrophic event."

Durham said they are trying to show the students that anyone, any day can get distracted behind the wheel, and that can have devastating consequences.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.