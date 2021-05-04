'We are glad nobody was injured': Norfolk Southern train derails in New Albany

The derailment happened south of E. Main St. between E. 6th St and E. 10th St., New Albany police said.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Norfolk Southern (NS) is conducting an investigation after one of its trains derailed in New Albany, Indiana Sunday night.

New Albany police chief, Todd Bailey, said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. south of E. Main St. between E. 6th St and E. 10th St. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene and reported finding several empty container cars had derailed from the westbound freight train.

According to New Albany police, no injuries were reported, no hazardous materials were in the cars, and the derailment posed no risk to public safety.

Chief Todd Bailey said, “We are glad nobody was injured during this event. Crews are working to reopen the affected areas as quickly as possible."

No major delays are expected as the roads blocked carry little traffic, according to Chief Bailey.

There is no estimate for when the affected roadways will be reopened or when the damaged cars will be removed.

NS is in charge of the investigation.