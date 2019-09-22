JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — What’s been hiding beneath the ground at the old Optimist Club building?

A time capsule buried on August 4, 1979 has withstood rains, floods and ground erosion.

Jeanne Burke, president of the Clark County Museum, said the building where the time capsule was placed is set to be sold and they figured what better time to dig up buried treasures than now?

“We wanted to recognize the people who were Korean War veterans, who are often times overlooked, overshadowed by World War II and World War I,” Burke said.

For some, it’s just trinkets or paperweights they’ll take home with them and to others, it was more sentimental.

“There was this little Darth Vader toy put inside and I know the little boy who put it in had cried and his dad made him put it in there,” a patron said.

Those who buried their history into this time capsule say it’s a way to freeze time.

“There were some pictures of old buildings in Jeffersonville, that they took in 1979 were in there a book about free masonry with a list of people who were Masons,” another patron said.

Officials say the items in the capsule were put up for auction at the event. The proceeds went directly into helping the Clark County Museum.

