Tim Stark moved to Marion County Jail days after extradited to Clark County

Next week, Stark is set to face a judge in Indianapolis on contempt of court charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just days after being extradited to Indiana, Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark has moved from the Clark County Jail to the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis.

Next week, Stark is set to face a judge there on contempt of court charges after Stark allegedly moved dozens of animals from the zoo property before officials could take them. Court documents show 23 animals are still missing.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Stark went on the run and was arrested in Granville, New York earlier this month.

Stark was then extradited to Indiana where he was held in Clark County. There he faced a judge for allegedly assaulting a public official. The judge granted him a $5,000 cash bond, but he must remain in jail until his next court date in Indianapolis on Nov. 4.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.