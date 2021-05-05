Wildlife in Need founder appeals ruling forbidding him from owning, exhibiting animals

The judge's order says there is evidence Stark failed to properly care for the animals at Wildlife in Need and fraudulently used donations for personal gain.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim Stark, the founder of Wildlife in Need, is continuing his fight to own animals.

Stark has appealed a judge's ruling which says Stark is permanently forbidden from owning or exhibiting exotic or native animals again.

The judge's order says there is evidence Stark failed to properly care for the animals at Wildlife in Need and fraudulently used donations for personal gain.

In February 2020, WHAS11 aired an investigation into allegations of neglect and abuse at Wildlife in Need. WHAS11 interviewed seven former staff members whose claims were supported up by more than 500 pages of state and federal records.

Stark lost his USDA license last summer after agency officials said he violated the Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times. Court documents show many animals were left without proper care, food or water.

More than 200 animals were removed from the facility during an operation involving SWAT, police, and court officials.

Wildlife in Need was dissolved in November.

