Tim Stark extradited to Indiana following arrest

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Wildlife in Need founder, Tim Stark, was extradited to Indiana on Wednesday and is now behind bars in the Clark County Jail, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Clark County authorities believe he could be arraigned Thursday morning.

Stark was arrested in Granville, New York earlier this month after being on the run.

He is accused of removing dozens of animals from his exotic animal facility before the state could take them. He also faces a felony charge for allegedly threatening and assaulting a public official during an inspection of Wildlife in Need in March.

In April, Stark lost his USDA license permanently after the agency said he violated the animal welfare act on multiple occasions. Court documents say many animals did not receive adequate care, food or water.

