INDIANAPOLIS — We are officially six months away from the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale to witness the phenomenon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. General admission tickets are $15 per person and include gate admission, infield parking and a pair of limited-edition solar eclipse glasses: "The Greatest Spectacles."

Kids 18 and under are admitted free with with a paying adult and will also get a pair of limited-edition solar eclipse glasses.

Three-day camping packages from April 6-9 in Lot 2 start at $125.

"The Total Solar Eclipse is a unique opportunity to explore the connections between motorsports and space, and there's no better place to celebrate both than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "As we count down to the Month of May, gathering at IMS to witness this rare moment over the Yard of Bricks will provide another opportunity to create lifelong memories at the Speedway."

Six months from Oct. 8, a total solar eclipse — known as the "Great North American Eclipse" — will trace a narrow path of totality across 13 U.S. states. When the total solar eclipse crosses North America, Indianapolis will be located in the center of the path of totality.

For 3 minutes, 46 seconds, Indianapolis will experience darkness as the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

This will be the first time in 819 years that a total solar eclipse will be visible in Indianapolis — and it will be another 129 years before it happens again.