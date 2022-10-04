Southern Indiana organization partners with Lyft service to offer free rides for addiction recovery patients

To qualify, you have to participate in a regional recovery hub – in the southern Indiana area, it’s THRIVE.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in addiction recovery are getting a “Lyft” on life, thanks to a program in southern Indiana.

The Indiana Recovery Network partnered with Lyft and other groups to offer free rides throughout the state.

The service starts from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To qualify, you have to participate in a regional recovery hub – in the southern Indiana area, it’s THRIVE.

Phil Stucky, the executive director of the organization, said more than 20 people have signed up for the service since the announcement this week.

"It feels great, you know. It's kind of one of those things where you don't want to use the carrot and the stick. You know, the carrot to be the ride and the stick behind it. But you're starting to get people engaged and getting them re-socializing with that community aspect," he said.

Stucky said transportation can be a huge hurdle, especially in more rural areas.

If you want to get involved, you can email gethelp@thriveco.org

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.