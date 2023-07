Campers at Whitewater Memorial Park were sent to the hospital Sunday.

LIBERTY, Ind — A day of camping turned into a hospital visit for three people in Liberty, Indiana Sunday.

A tree fell on the campers' site at Whitewater Memorial Park.

Crews were called to the site to investigate what led up to the incident. Authorities said the victims were a 15-year-old, 35-year-old and someone in their 60's.

There were strong storms in the area when the incident occurred.