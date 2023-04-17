Instagram post threatening southern Indiana schools believed to be from Singapore

New Albany schools were under heightened security on Monday.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Some southern Indiana schools were under heightened security on Monday after a threatening message was found on a popular social media platform.

According to the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation, there was a threat against New Albany schools posted on Instagram.

The New Albany Police Department immediately investigated and officials now believe the threat originated in Singapore.

New Albany schools and families were reportedly notified around 6 a.m. on Monday. Schools were on heightened alert and remained on a normal schedule.

"We are extremely grateful for our local law enforcement's assistance and swift action," Assistant Superintendent of Operations Thomas Brillhart said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.